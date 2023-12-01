Home 4 the Holidays: Help stop hunger with our virtual food drive

Nobody should go hungry during the holidays.

The Hunger Task Force is trying to make sure everyone has something to eat.

Inflation is affecting all of us, and we know how expensive a holiday dinner can get.

Home 4 the Holidays helps the Hunger Task Force provide families with nutritious, delicious meals.

You don't have to spend a lot to help in a big way. $15 buys a turkey or ham. For $125, you can buy a family an entire meal.

The virtual food drive lasts until the end of December. Donate here.

