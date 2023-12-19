Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Holiday snacking gone wrong: Canadian news team goes viral for on-air taste test

The key to good artichoke dip is not using pickled artichokes!
Posted at 6:32 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 07:32:54-05

In Today's Talker — A news team in Canada is put in a tough spot when they try one of their anchor's homemade holiday dips live on air.

Golbal News Calagary Traffic reporter Leslie Horton made an artichoke dip and offered it up to her co-anchors. Meteorologist Jordan Witzel says the vinegar in the dip is hard to stomach — Horton says she didn't include any!

Horton later posted on X that the key is not to use picked artichokes.

The video was originally posted in 2016 but is becoming viral once again as people get ready to host holiday parties.

You can watch the entire Today's Talker above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device