Holiday shoppers flock to stores for last-minute gifts on 'Super Saturday'

MILWAUKEE — Just two days before Christmas, people all over Milwaukee flocked to shopping centers and malls for some last minute shopping on Saturday.

This is no ordinary Saturday though. It’s dubbed Super Saturday, which is the last Saturday before Christmas and a major day of revenue for retailers.

“It wasn’t too bad. We found a parking spot right away but at Kohl’s, the line was way back. Way more than we expected,” Brooke Jacobchick explained.

Jacobchick and her family drove down to Bayshore Mall from Sheboygan to pick up some last minute gifts.

The National Retail Federation(NRF) expected nearly 142 million consumers to shop on this last Saturday before Christmas. The last time Super Saturday fell on December 23, there were 126 million shoppers.

‘It was pretty crazy. Like really crazy,” Qunika Dean said. Dean made a last stop at Ross to avoid the large crowds.

“Just getting stocking stuffers but I did my Christmas shopping early.”

The NRF said holiday spending is expected to reach record levels during November and December, totaling roughly $960 billion. That’s up from $930 billion in 2022.

For many, even full lots and long lines didn’t damper the holiday spirit, especially with temperatures in the 40s all day.

“It’s pretty crazy but it was warm out so I’m happy about that,” Sean Chang smiled.

