Holiday Lites display returns to Miller Valley with 800K lights

Molson Coors' Holiday Lites returned this week for their 20th year. The lights display will run until Dec. 27 at Miller Valley.

The event runs daily from 6 to 10 p.m. Guests are invited to listen to 91.1 FM where they can listen to Christmas music.

Around 800,000 lights are expected to be on display.

The Visitor's Center will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. where guests can buy the Frederick Miller’s Classic Chocolate Lager.

