Holiday Lites display returns to Miller Valley with 800K lights

Around 800,000 lights are expected to be on display.
Sarah Peltz, Molson Coors
Posted at 6:53 PM, Dec 15, 2023
Molson Coors' Holiday Lites returned this week for their 20th year. The lights display will run until Dec. 27 at Miller Valley.

The event runs daily from 6 to 10 p.m. Guests are invited to listen to 91.1 FM where they can listen to Christmas music.

The Visitor's Center will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. where guests can buy the Frederick Miller’s Classic Chocolate Lager.

