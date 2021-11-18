Watch
'Holiday Lites' display returns to Miller Valley in December

Posted at 4:23 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 17:23:18-05

MILWAUKEE — Get ready for some Christmas cheer! Holiday Lites will return to Miller Valley this holiday season.

Every night from Dec. 1 to Christmas Day, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., families can enjoy a drive-in Holiday Lites display. The shows run every five minutes.

"Holiday Lites is a tradition that brings cheer to families throughout Milwaukee and Wisconsin and we're thrilled to continue it in 2021," says Kindra Loferski, manager of guest relations at the Milwaukee Brewery. "We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the show, and celebrate the season in Miller Valley."

Visitors should park on either side of the street in front of the Plank Road Brewery house next to Miller Inn. Visitors are asked to stay in their cars and avoid stopping or parking in the street to prevent traffic tie ups. While watching the show, tune to 91.1FM to enjoy the holiday music that accompanies the light display.

For more information on the show follow this link.

