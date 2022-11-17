Holiday Folk Fair International is returning in-person this year, here's what you need to know:

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Holiday Folk Fair International is returning in person this weekend for the first time in two years.

The event will be held from Friday, Nov. 18 - Sunday, Nov. 20 at the State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, 8200 W Greenfield Ave.

The fair is a weekend-long event that celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin.

It allows attendees to explore traditions, food, customs, practices, knowledge, music, and artifacts from various cultural backgrounds.

The event features a lot of opportunities to learn about different cultures and ethnic backgrounds.

Some of the events featured include:



All Nations Theater with traditional music and dance

World Café offers traditional dishes

International Stage where young people perform their ethnic dances

Tanzhaus, where attendees dance and sing along with a variety of musical stylings

Coffee House where patrons enjoy a beverage and baked goods while listening to talented musicians

Heritage Lane with unique traditions and customs through interactive exhibits

International Bazaar presented by Bath Fitter, where cultural artifacts create a unique shopping experience

Callen Chef’s Stage featuring local chefs preparing traditional cuisine

For the full list of events, please visit this website.

The hours of the event are:

Friday, Nov. 18 - 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19 - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $12. They can be purchased online on the Folk Fair website, or in person at the International Institute of Wisconsin, 1110 N. Old World Third St., Suite 420, Milwaukee.

Admission at the gate is $16 for adults, $8 for children (ages 6-12), children aged 5 or under enter free, $12 for those 62 or older, and all military personnel with a military ID card will be admitted free.

For more information, visit the Folk Fair website.

