Holiday cream puff drive-thru kicks off at State Fair Park

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Get ready cream puff fans - the holiday cream puff drive-thru at the Wisconsin State Fair Park begins on Thursday.

Organizers say they are debuting their new 'Candy Cane Cream Puff' flavor, and bringing back 'Cocoa Cream Puff'.

Organizers described it as such: "The new Candy Cream Puff features a creamy, sweet filling between the freshly baked puff, dusted with real crushed candy canes."

Cream puffs will be sold in three-packs for $14 and six-packs for $25. Organizers said boxes cannot be mixed flavors. Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation Ornament is also available for a $25 donation.

The drive-thru is open Thursday Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 12, from Thursday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Organizers add each vehicle picking up Cream Puffs through the drive-thru will receive one free admission ticket to the Milwaukee NOEL Light Park and Christmas Market in the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

