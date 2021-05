MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge will be lit in green, white and red in honor of Cinco de Mayo Wednesday night.

The colors reflect the Mexican Flag in honor of the holiday. Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

Wednesday evening's lighting is a partnership between Light the Hoan, the Hispanic Collaborative and Mexican Fiesta.

After dusk, watch in person, on TMJ4 News or via livestream.

