Hoan Bridge honors victims of Atlanta mass shooting Friday night

Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 26, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge honored the eight lives lost in the mass shooting in Atlanta during a memorial Friday evening.

Organizer Light the Hoan partnered with the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Coalition of Wisconsin to mourn the lives lost.

The Hoan Bridge was lit in eight stripes of red and gold to mourn the eight victims: Delaina Ashley Yaun, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Hyun Jung Grant, Paul Andre Michels, Yong Ae Yue, Suncha Kim, and Soon Chung Park.

Six of the eight victims were of Asian descent.

The Hoan Bridge was lit from 9 - 10 p.m. Friday, March 26.

