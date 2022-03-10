Hoan Bridge to be lit up green in celebration of 110 years of Girl Scouts

MILWAUKEE — It is Girl Scout cookie season, which means it's also nearing the Girl Scout's anniversary.

March 12th marks 110 years of Girl Scouts and to celebrate, the Hoan Bridge will be lit up "girl scout green."

“For 110 years, Girl Scouts have been making lifelong friendships, helping others, being cookie bosses, and solving community problems,” said Christy Brown, CEO of Girl Scouts Wisconsin Southeast. “We are excited to honor the impact Girl Scouting has on our communities through the lighting of the Hoan Bridge this Saturday. Here’s to 110 more years of Girl Scouts doing incredible things to make the world a better place.”

The bridge will be lit green beginning at 5:15 p.m. Saturday to celebrate 110 years of building girls' courage, confidence, and character.

According to a news release, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast serves more than 10,000 girls in kindergarten through 12th grade throughout seven counties: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha.

Through the years, the Girl Scouts have offered a variety of programs focused on life skills, the outdoors, science, technology, engineering, match, and entrepreneurship.

In addition to helping little girls, the Girl Scouts also help the community. During the first three months of the pandemic, more than 27,000 troops took part in COVID-19 relief efforts. They held donation drives and sent cards and letters to patients and healthcare workers.

