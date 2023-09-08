Hoan Bridge lane closures through fall of 2023, as crews update safety measures

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of short-term lane closures along I-794 on the Hoan Bridge.

According to a statement from WisDOT on Friday, crews began work this week, updating safety measures like pavement markings, adjusting signage, and installing protective fencing, as well as making concrete surface repairs along the outer barrier walls.

Those repairs will lead to daytime shoulder closures and short-term daytime and nighttime outside lane closures.

The project is set to be finished in the late fall of 2023.

More information is available on WisDOT's website.

