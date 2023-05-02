Hmong-led organization provides culturally relevant resources, mental health support for community

MILWAUKEE — Maliya Xiong is second-generation Hmong American and the Project manager for Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association (WUCMAA). The organization has been around since the late 80s, helping the families of soldiers who assisted the U.S. in the Vietnam War settle in Wisconsin.

Xiong's grandfather was one of the many who helped in the war.

"That's something that he hasn't always been too open about just because of a lot of the trauma and violence. And honestly, I didn't understand it as a kid growing up," Xiong said.

Her parents grew up in refugee camps and were just kids when they first came to the United States and eventually settled in Wisconsin.

Although Maliya didn't experience first-hand the challenges of war or moving to a new country, she's seen the impact on her community. She even recalls acting as a translator for her parents growing up. Because of her experience, she wanted to give back to her community, elders, and the next generation alike. That led her to WUCMAA.

"It was in response to some of the Hmong families that were being resettled here in the state... They really became like that safe space where families who were now in a completely new country were able to go to get support," Xiong said of WUCMAA's beginnings.

Now WUCMAA is focusing on mental health support and resources through a recently launched 'Project Resiliency.'

"We just want you to feel open and welcome to share about who you are. And you are invited here and there is place for you here fully," Xiong said of the project's mission.

That work also includes the 'warmline,' a Hmong peer-run number (1-800-293-7080) you can call for mental health support in a culturally relevant way. Right now the line is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but they hope to expand its hours.

Xiong said the number is there "to talk about issues, feelings, emotions, family. We understand that sometimes folks just need someone to listen to them, and that kind of makes all the difference."

The warmline will also work to connect callers with mental health resources in their counties.

The number is confidential and non-judgmental. The hope is to break down stigmas around mental health and asking for help within the Wisconsin Hmong community.

