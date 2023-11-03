Hit-and-run: U-Haul towing camper collides with SUV, woman flighted to hospital in Kenosha County

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver of a moving truck who ran from the scene of a crash on Thursday.

The U-Haul was towing a camper when it collided with an SUV along Burlington Road in the Town of Brighton around 7:30 a.m.

The driver was nowhere to be found when emergency crews arrived.

A 27-year-old woman driving the SUV was flown to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

