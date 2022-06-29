Hit-and-run driver wanted, 2 motorcyclists injured in Brown Deer

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer police need the public's help finding a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left two motorcyclists injured on June 18.

Police said in a statement the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at Bradley and Sherman.

The vehicle officers are seeking is a blue 2014-2015 Chevrolet Camaro.

Police say the vehicle collided with the two motorcyclists. They were brought to the hospital for medical treatment.

The driver left the scene of the crash, driving north on Sherman. Police said the vehicle has damage to its front bumper and grill area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900.

