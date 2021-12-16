Hit and run: 13-year-old struck near 10th and Atkinson, police seek driver

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a vehicle struck a 13-year-old child who was walking in the crosswalk near 10th and Atkinson Thursday morning.

According to police, the vehicle was a white 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe. The vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Atkinson.

Police say the child suffered great bodily harm.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of the vehicle. The Chevrolet should have front end damage, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7222 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

