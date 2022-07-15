Historic Third Ward named fourth 'Best Arts District' by USA Today

MILWAUKEE — The Historic Third Ward has been voted the fourth best arts district in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The news comes after a couple of weeks of voting.

The Historic Third Ward association released a statement saying the award recognizes inspiring art districts that "culturally enrich their cities and those who visit."

“It’s an honor to be voted one of the top five Arts Districts in the country by ‘USA Today’ readers,” says Jim Plaisted, executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association. “We know the Historic Third Ward is a destination for those who recognize, embrace, and celebrate arts and culture."

The Third Ward is home to the award-winning Third Ward Riverwalk and nationally acclaimed Milwaukee Public Market.

Other districts nominated include districts in Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, and Minneapolis.

Minneapolis took first followed by Cleveland and Dallas.

Check out the full list here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip