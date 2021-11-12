Historic Milwaukee Inc. launches holiday catalogue

MILWAUKEE — Historic Milwaukee Incorporated is launching a holiday gift catalogue showcasing Milwaukee-themed and locally-made items in their gift shop.

The catalogue is 20 pages, with the cover featuring a card of the illuminated Hoan Bridge. Other holiday items include ornaments, kids gifts, Frank Lloyd Wright merchandise, and more.

The store, located near the Historic Third Ward, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. There will also be three special events at the shop throughout November, including a 15% off book sale on November 20, a free key chain offering for customers who make purchases over $50 on Nov. 27, and free tote bags for the first 20 customers who spend $50 or more on Nov. 28.

The retail store manager for Historic Milwaukee, MacKenna Krupa, says the company is excited to launch the catalogue. "We are thrilled to promote the talented, local makers in our gift shop and help customers find unique Milwaukee gifts for their loved ones."

