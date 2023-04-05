Historic mansion 'The Fitzgerald' gets a makeover

The Pabst Theater Group is giving a historic mansion a makeover.

The Fitzgerald is a Milwaukee landmark and now has new flooring, remodeled bathrooms, and refinished hardwood just to name a few.

"The renovations are gorgeous and completely transforms the space," said Ann Lennart, Director of Private Events for the Pabst Theater Group.

The opening day for the historic venue was Wednesday.

Our own Steph Brown was invited in early for this edition of Steph Connects. Watch in the video at the top of this article.

