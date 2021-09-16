Historic former Schlitz tied-house could be restored with food park additions

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee has accepted a proposal that calls for the restoration of the former Schlitz tied-house, which was home to a series of music venues over the years.

City officials accepted the proposal from Dark Horse Development owner Clarence Morse, our partners at OnMilwaukee reported Thursday. The plans include the complete restoration of the building, which was built in 1890 at Humboldt and North.

Yasmine Ogul Designs via OnMilwaukee

Morse explained in the proposal that plans include office spaces on the second and third floors of the building. The upper floor would be used as the headquarters for Dark Horse Development. The bottom floor would include a bar and eatery - while a courtyard would accommodate food trucks, trailers, food vendors and a stage for live entertainment, according to OnMilwaukee.

Dark House Development via OnMilwaukee

The former Schlitz tied-house at 2249 N. Humboldt Ave. was possessed by the city of Milwaukee after it foreclosed in 2018 and went up for sale. The first proposal to revamp the property fell through a year later amid financial constraints.

Morse said the goal of his project is to preserve the historic architecture of the building, while creating a gathering place for the community.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip