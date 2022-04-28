Hispanic Americans starting businesses at fastest rate in more than a decade, report finds

MILWAUKEE — Hispanic Americans started new businesses at the fastest rate in more than a decade, a 2021 small business report released by the White House on Thursday found.

Hispanic Americans also started businesses 23 percent more quickly compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the report.

According to the latest 2020 Census data report, the Hispanic Latino population rose by 7.6% in the last decade, making up 447,290 Wisconsinites - the state's largest minority group. The rise is not only happening here in Wisconsin, but also beyond. According to the U.S. Census report, the Latin Hispanic community is the largest minority in the country, making up 18.7% of the country's population.

The 23-page report on Thursday states 5.4 million businesses were created in 2021, and small businesses created 1.9 million jobs in the first three quarters of 2021.

The White House hopes to offer more than $300 billion in loans and equity investments through 2030. They also want to expand Small Business Administration financing programs.

The White House further wants to increase access to Federal Small Business Programs; invest $100 million in the SBA's Community Navigator Program; and double funding for the Minority Business Development Agency.

"This new White House report details the historic recovery for America’s small businesses and demonstrates how the Biden-Harris agenda laid the foundation for this small business boom. By focusing on combatting the pandemic, providing Americans with greater financial security, and delivering more than $450 billion in emergency relief to small businesses, the Biden-Harris Administration has helped create the conditions for unprecedented business and job creation," according to the report.

