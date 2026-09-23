Hilary Duff to play first Milwaukee show since 2004 next November

Hilary Duff is playing her first show in Milwaukee in more than two decades next year as she expands her "The Lucky Me" tour due to popular demand.

She'll play the Fiserv Forum on Firiday, Nov. 12, 2027, alongside Tegan and Sara.

The tour is going across the world and will return to the United States in October 2027 for this leg of the tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi and Verizon will offer presales beginning Monday, Sept. 28 and an artist presale on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Duff last played Milwaukee in July 2004 at the Bradley Center.

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