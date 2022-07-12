Hiker becomes first woman to complete all 11 National Scenic Trails

Hiking is a pastime for many of us, and with many different trails and scenic overlooks, it’s easy to fall in love with the hobby. But some venture to go a little further.

NBC 26 Photojournalist Matt Kohls shares the story of one woman, Arlette Laan, who hiked all eleven National Scenic Trails in the country - a journey that ended right here in Northeast Wisconsin. See more in the video above.

When Arlette “Apple Pie” Laan finished the Ice Age Trail on Monday, she became the first woman known to complete all 11 National Scenic Trails. That means she’s hiked something like 19,000 miles, according to the Ice Age Trail Alliance. She finished her hike at the Eastern Terminus of the Ice Age Trail, located at Potawatomi State Park.

If you think she's going to take a rest, you'd be wrong. Arlette is going hiking in the White Mountains next week.