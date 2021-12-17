Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Highway reopened day after deadly crash, train derailment

items.[0].image.alt
Division of State Patrol
Picture of a train derailment in Marinette County, Dec. 15, 2021
Derailment1.jpg
Posted at 8:18 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 21:18:00-05

POUND, Wis. — A highway in northeastern Wisconsin has reopened, a day after a chain reaction crash in foggy weather killed one driver and caused some train cars to derail.

Highway 141 in Marinette County was cleared and open at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff's officials say very low visibility led to the collision involving two dump trucks, a large service van and an Escanaba & Lake Superior train about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The train was crossing the highway and the service van had stopped in a northbound lane. A dump truck crashed into the back of the van, killing its driver.

Authorities say a second dump truck then struck the first dump truck and hit the train with such force that it caused the derailment.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale