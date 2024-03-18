Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Highschoolers compete in underwater robotics challenges

35 teams battled it out at the 6th annual Milwaukee Navy League’s regional SeaPerch Competition, an event focusing on submersibles, judging for speed, maneuverability, and strategy.
Justus Ganey places robot in pool.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 20:30:05-04

Dozens of Milwaukee area students spent much of Sunday poolside at UW-Milwaukee, testing their skills in an underwater robotics competition.

35 teams battled it out at the 6th annual Milwaukee Navy League’s regional SeaPerch Competition, an event focusing on submersibles, judging for speed, maneuverability, and strategy.

Group President Erik Wolbach told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that the competition is a vital opportunity to get more young people excited about careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

“We’re getting competed by other countries—outcompeted. We’re not graduating enough engineers every year,” Wolbach said. “Some kids don’t even know about engineering or know that’s something they can go into.”

Robot floats in pool underwater

Participants, like 15-year-old Justus Ganey, have to make their way through two underwater challenges.

The first is a five-ring obstacle course testing speed, and the second is a mission course where robots have to do things like open hatches and carry weighted items.

“It’s really cool to me what all of these robots go through, all the design processes and stuff,” Ganey said. “[It’s] exciting, stressful—it’s a cauldron of emotions.”

Sometimes things underwater don’t go as planned but Wolbach said that’s an important part for students: developing their problem-solving skills.

“So that process is foreign to some kids, they see failure as their first time as ‘oh I’m going to quit.’ Well no, this is how engineers do it,” he said. “Nobody gets it right on the first try.”

Diver swims underwater

It’s a competition where trial and error are just as important as win or lose.

“Those skills whether they go into STEM or not are going to carry them throughout their life,” he added.

The top three teams to place at Sunday's regional competition will go on to compete in an international tournament at the University of Maryland.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Women's History Month