Highlights of Republican-authored Wisconsin state budget

Posted at 4:16 PM, Jun 17, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee is completing its work on the state's next two-year spending plan and paving the way for the Senate and Assembly to vote on it later this month.

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee planned to take its final votes on the budget Thursday. Republicans have promised a tax cut as large as $4 billion thanks to rosier revenue projections.

They have also promised to have a plan to ensure the state doesn’t lose $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus aid that’s in jeopardy because their current plan doesn't allocate enough money to K-12 schools.

