High winds knock out power for thousands across the region

Saturday's high speed winds and storms put thousands out of power all throughout SE Wisconsin.

We Energies shared that they are working around the clock to help restore power throughout the region.

Spokesperson with We Energies, Amy Jahns, tells TMJ4 they have restored over 33,000 customers with power as of 7:30 PM Saturday.

Outages continued to climb as a Wind Advisory went into effect throughout Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha, and Washington counties. The advisory expired at 9 PM CT.

"We saw some significant winds come through at about 30 [to] 50 mile per hour winds and that brought down trees, branches and even went into our electrical equipment."

We Energies tells TMJ4 that crews are working throughout the reported areas and urge anyone dealing with a power outage to report it through their website or app.

"There are over 150 crews that are out in all areas of the affected areas and they are working as quickly as possible to make sure those areas are restored."

As a reminder, officials urge anyone to stay 25 feet away from downed power lines and report them to local law enforcement or We Energies.

