High winds cause power outages throughout Wisconsin

High winds are causing scattered power outages across Wisconsin Monday afternoon, according to We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway.

"We have crews on the scene working on getting the power restored as quickly and safely as possible," Conway said. "With the storms in the forecast we’re reminding customers to be aware and prepared for possible outages by signing up for outage alerts and downloading our app."

We Energies also provided the following safety tips for during and after a power outage:

During outage

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized

Report downed power lines to us or local law enforcement

Stay out of flooded basements or rooms

Get power restoration updates on our app or website

Use generators properly

Use flashlights, not candles

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible

Use food safety tips for frozen and refrigerated items

Unplug or turn off appliances to avoid overloading when power is restored

Use key for electronic entry doors if keypad is not battery operated

Go to safe shelter if your home is extremely cold or hot

Call 211 or check with municipality for other resources during extended outages

Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions

Review cold weather tips when temperatures drop



After outage

