High winds cause power outages throughout Wisconsin

High winds are causing scattered power outages across Wisconsin Monday afternoon, according to We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway.
"We have crews on the scene working on getting the power restored as quickly and safely as possible," Conway said. "With the storms in the forecast we’re reminding customers to be aware and prepared for possible outages by signing up for outage alerts and downloading our app."
We Energies also provided the following safety tips for during and after a power outage:
During outage
- Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized
- Report downed power lines to us or local law enforcement
- Stay out of flooded basements or rooms
- Get power restoration updates on our app or website
- Use generators properly
- Use flashlights, not candles
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible
- Use food safety tips for frozen and refrigerated items
- Unplug or turn off appliances to avoid overloading when power is restored
- Use key for electronic entry doors if keypad is not battery operated
- Go to safe shelter if your home is extremely cold or hot
- Call 211 or check with municipality for other resources during extended outages
- Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions
- Review cold weather tips when temperatures drop
After outage
- Do not remove trees or branches if contacting power lines
- Follow tree trimming safety guidelines
- Review our steps for power restoration
- Determine responsibilities for servicing equipment at a home or business
