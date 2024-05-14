'He's a trailblazer': President of Wisconsin International Academy helps students achieve dreams

WAUWATOSA — For over a decade, Jian Sun has helped international students pursue an American education at the Wisconsin International Academy in Wauwatosa.

Sun came to Wisconsin from China in 1992 to attend Marquette University, where he graduated with Master's Degrees in Chemistry and in Math, Statistics, and Computer Science.

His journey there was anything but easy.

“I grew up on a farm, a very poor farm. Every day I worried there was no electricity, no tap water, no anything,” Sun said.

TMJ4 News Jian Sun, President, Wisconsin International Academy.

“I felt like there was no hope. Luckily I got into a good school.”

From Beijing University to Wisconsin, he realized there was a lack of resources for students pursuing an American education.

“There’s not much resources around this area to host high school students,” Sun thought.

That’s why he started the Wisconsin International Academy.

The academy is a mix of a dorm and boarding school that works with local high schools.

“The teachers are very, very nice and I have a lot of friends. I can have more choice here, like I’m playing golf,” Savannah Liu, a student, smiled.

TMJ4 News Savannah (Xinyu) Liu, student.

Some of Sun’s core team, Principal Matt Gibson and Dean of Students Andrew Lutze, have been with him since the start.

TMJ4 News Matt Gibson, Principal // Wisconsin International Academy.

“Mr. Sun is a trailblazer. There’s nothing to compare him to. He always has a new idea and is always creating things,” Lutze smiled.

TMJ4 News Andy Lutze, Dean of Students // Wisconsin International Academy.



Sun said over the past 12 years, more than 1000 students have come through the program.

His passion for education doesn’t end there.

He spent six years as a school board member for the Elmbrook School District.

“In Wisconsin, there was no such thing as an Asian person running for school board,” Sun said. “I’m here. I try to be part of the community.”

He’s also taught courses to students at Marquette University and served as the president of the Milwaukee Intergenerational Orchestra and Milwaukee Chinese Community Center.

“Here, it depends on yourself. Everyone has their own talents. Be successful in your own way,” Sun smiled.

It’s those passions that he hopes will inspire other students coming to Wisconsin to pursue an education.

“This was not something planned. Just something meaningful.”

