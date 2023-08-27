"He's a staple to this steet": Community fundraiser helps man seriously injured in Brady St. hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — A Brady Street bar helped a beloved Brady Street patron on Sunday with a fundraiser and raffle.

Inside Jack’s American Pub, dozens gathered for a drink and a laugh to support Quincy, who was hit by a car right outside the Pub. The General Manager, Rob Jones, was happy to host the fundraiser.

“He’s a staple to this street and we wouldn’t be here without him. Everyone’s eyes light up when he walks in,” Jones smiled.

Quincy was walking across Brady St. to head home on the night of Memorial Day when a driver plowed into him in a silver Jeep and kept going.

His good friend, Alex Schwind, helped put the fundraiser together.

“It’s special. It’s really brought the community together more than ever. The big goal is for Quincy when he gets here to have the best day he’s had in a really long time,” Schwind said.

Now out of the hospital, Quincy’s face lit up in a smile when he walked in and saw all of the people and balloons there to support him.

“Quincy is a fun loving guy and everywhere he goes he puts a smile on people’s faces,” Izaiah Ramirez, another friend, said.

Many Brady Street businesses donated items and gift cards for the raffle. Community members also chipped in, donating their special possessions like a never-opened Packers Blanket from their winning 1997 Super Bowl.

“This is a great way to show how much care goes into loving people and how much we can do when we come together for those that need it,” Ramirez explained.

Money raised from the raffles and 20% of all drink sales during the fundraiser went to help Quincy with his medical bills and rehab. Quincy said he broke his legs and suffered internal bleeding from the crash.

A GoFundMe for Quincy was created. To donate, click here.

The fundraiser also continued the conversation about safety on Brady.

“Something needs to happen and it needs to be accelerated. Politicians need to step up and take this seriously before more people get hurt,” Schwind said.

Milwaukee police say they’re still searching for the driver who hit Quincy. Anyone with information is asked to call 414-224-TIPS.

