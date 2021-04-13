Here's where you can see the Wienermobile in southeast Wisconsin this week

As Sendik's celebrates 95 years, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in various locations in southeast Wisconsin.
You can catch the Wienermobile at the following locations:
April 15 -
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
5200 W. Rawson Avenue
Franklin, Wisconsin
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
7901 W. Layton Avenue
Greenfield, Wisconsin
April 16 -
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
500 E. Silver Spring Dr.
Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
10930 N. Port Washington Road
Mequon, Wisconsin
April 17 -
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
1st Avenue
Grafton, Wisconsin
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
280 N. 18th Avenue
West Bend, Wisconsin
April 18 -
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
600 Hartbrook Drive
Hartland, Wisconsin
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
N112W15800 Mequon Road
Germantown, Wisconsin
Next week, the Wienermobile will be visiting other areas, including:
April 24 -
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
20222 Union St.
Brookfield, Wisconsin
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
701 Meadowbrook Road
Waukesha, Wisconsin
April 25 -
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
13425 Watertown Plank Road
Elm Grove, Wisconsin
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
3600 S. Moorland Road
New Berlin, Wisconsin
To view other locations for the Wienermobile, click here.