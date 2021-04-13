Here's where you can see the Wienermobile in southeast Wisconsin this week

As Sendik's celebrates 95 years, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in various locations in southeast Wisconsin.

You can catch the Wienermobile at the following locations:

April 15 -

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

5200 W. Rawson Avenue

Franklin, Wisconsin

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

7901 W. Layton Avenue

Greenfield, Wisconsin

April 16 -

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

500 E. Silver Spring Dr.

Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

10930 N. Port Washington Road

Mequon, Wisconsin

April 17 -

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

1st Avenue

Grafton, Wisconsin

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

280 N. 18th Avenue

West Bend, Wisconsin

April 18 -

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

600 Hartbrook Drive

Hartland, Wisconsin

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

N112W15800 Mequon Road

Germantown, Wisconsin

Oscar Mayer Oscar Mayer's "Zach n Cheese" and "Ketchup Katie"

Next week, the Wienermobile will be visiting other areas, including:

April 24 -

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

20222 Union St.

Brookfield, Wisconsin

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

701 Meadowbrook Road

Waukesha, Wisconsin

April 25 -

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

13425 Watertown Plank Road

Elm Grove, Wisconsin

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

3600 S. Moorland Road

New Berlin, Wisconsin

To view other locations for the Wienermobile, click here.

