Here's where you can see the Wienermobile in southeast Wisconsin this week

Oscar Mayer
wienermobile
Posted at 8:21 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 09:21:19-04

As Sendik's celebrates 95 years, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in various locations in southeast Wisconsin.

You can catch the Wienermobile at the following locations:

April 15 -

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
5200 W. Rawson Avenue
Franklin, Wisconsin

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
7901 W. Layton Avenue
Greenfield, Wisconsin

April 16 -

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
500 E. Silver Spring Dr.
Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
10930 N. Port Washington Road
Mequon, Wisconsin

April 17 -

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
1st Avenue
Grafton, Wisconsin

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
280 N. 18th Avenue
West Bend, Wisconsin

April 18 -

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
600 Hartbrook Drive
Hartland, Wisconsin

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
N112W15800 Mequon Road
Germantown, Wisconsin

Oscar Mayer's "Zach n Cheese" and "Ketchup Katie"

Next week, the Wienermobile will be visiting other areas, including:

April 24 -

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
20222 Union St.
Brookfield, Wisconsin

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
701 Meadowbrook Road
Waukesha, Wisconsin

April 25 -

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
13425 Watertown Plank Road
Elm Grove, Wisconsin

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
3600 S. Moorland Road
New Berlin, Wisconsin

To view other locations for the Wienermobile, click here.

