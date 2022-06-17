Here's 'Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden Stage' official lineup for Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced on Friday this years' lineup at its Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden stage.
Harmonious Wail and Wade Fernandez are some of the headliners of this year's music festival.
This year’s headliners at the Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden will include the following:
June 23
- Robin Plier and The R&B Coquettes
June 24
- Brian Dale Band
June 25
- Dianna Jones
June 30
- Eric Barbieri & The Rockin' Krakens
July 1
- Peter Neumer
July 2
- Vivo
July 7
- Doug Demming & The Jewel Tones
July 8
- Harmonious Wall
July 9
- Wade Fernandez
Guests can also visit the Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden for grilled Klement's sausages and enjoy the backyard picnic-style area during Summerfest.
On Thursdays during the festival (June 23, June 30, and July 17). from noon to 5 p.m., look for Klement's Street Team at the garden for your chance to spin the prize wheel and some great prizes.
Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden Stage is located on the North End of Henry Maier Festival Park, the stage will feature live music from noon to 8 p.m. daily, June 23 to 25, June 30 to July 2, and July 7 to 9.
For more information and the full lineup visit here