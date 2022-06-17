Watch
Here's 'Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden Stage' official lineup for Summerfest

Summerfest
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jun 17, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced on Friday this years' lineup at its Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden stage.

Harmonious Wail and Wade Fernandez are some of the headliners of this year's music festival.

This year’s headliners at the Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden will include the following:

June 23

  • Robin Plier and The R&B Coquettes

June 24

  • Brian Dale Band

June 25

  • Dianna Jones

June 30

  • Eric Barbieri & The Rockin' Krakens

July 1

  • Peter Neumer

July 2

  • Vivo

July 7

  • Doug Demming & The Jewel Tones

July 8

  • Harmonious Wall

July 9

  • Wade Fernandez

Guests can also visit the Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden for grilled Klement's sausages and enjoy the backyard picnic-style area during Summerfest.

On Thursdays during the festival (June 23, June 30, and July 17). from noon to 5 p.m., look for Klement's Street Team at the garden for your chance to spin the prize wheel and some great prizes.

Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden Stage is located on the North End of Henry Maier Festival Park, the stage will feature live music from noon to 8 p.m. daily, June 23 to 25, June 30 to July 2, and July 7 to 9.

For more information and the full lineup visit here

