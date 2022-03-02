Here's how you can help the people of Ukraine during the Russian invasion

MILWAUKEE — The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent people fleeing for safety. Many families are in need of shelter, food, water and additional aid.

Americans are wondering what they can do to help. Here are some national and local organizations to donate to and to share your support for.

International:

Project HOPE: Responds to humanitarian emergencies and disasters. According to their website, the group is helping Ukrainians by mobilizing its emergency teams, sending medical supplies and is ready to give health screening and care for refugees. Donate on the group's website.

GlobalGiving: Uses its funding to support local nonprofits working in affected areas. Donations will support refugees with food, shelter, and clean water, as well as providing health and psychological support. Donate to the group's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund here.

UNICEF USA: Works to address children needs by preparing health, hygiene and emergency education supplies, as well as distributing safe water to affected areas, providing children with psycho social care, and helping kids separated from their families. Their goal is to raise $66.4 million to continue their programs and offer immunization, health care, child protection, and cash assistance. Donate on their website.

Catholic Relief Services: Has partners across Ukraine and is currently providing shelter, food, hygiene supplies, fuel, transportation to safe areas and counseling support. Donate through PayPal on their website.

International Medical Corps: Previously helped Ukrainians during the conflict in 2014. Delivered medicine and trained more than 500 local doctors and medical staff. Also, partnered with Ukraine Ministry of Health to support mobile health services and train medical professionals on preventing and controlling infections. They have also added mental health counseling to the services available for the community. Donate on the group's website.

Local:

St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church: Located at 1231 W. Scott Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204. This church has been a comforting place for Ukrainian Orthodox people to come together. The church is getting old and falling apart. If you would like to mail a donation, that can be sent to the church on 1231 W. Scott Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204. They are working on a GoFundMe.

St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church: Located in Milwaukee's Walker Point neighborhood. Donations will go towards humanitarian aid and medical supplies. The supplies will be shipped to Ukraine. To donate, visit the church's website.

Door County Candle Co.: Selling a "Ukraine Candle" with all proceeds going to the Razom for Ukraine organization. The Candle, which is 16 ounces and smells like vanilla, costs $29.95. You can purchase online.

