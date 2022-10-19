Here's how to make payment arrangements before statewide heat moratorium begins

MILWAUKEE — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) is urging customers for electric, natural gas, and water utilities with outstanding bills to make payment plan arrangements with their providers or apply for financial assistance before the annual winter heating moratorium on disconnections begins.

During the moratorium period, Nov. 1 to April 15, Wisconsin state law prohibits utilities from disconnecting essential services to residential customers.

Utility providers are not required to reconnect service until payment arrangements have been made, therefore it is crucial for those with outstanding bills to do so prior to the moratorium period.

If you need to make a payment or arrange a payment plan, you should contact your utility provider.

Here are the phone numbers for the largest utility service providers in Wisconsin:

Alliant Energy: 1-800-255-4268

Madison Gas & Electric: 1-800-245-1125

Superior Water, Light & Power: 1-800-227-7957

We Energies: 1-800-842-4565

Wisconsin Public Service Corporation: 1-800-450-7260

Xcel Energy: 1-800-895-4999

There is financial energy assistance available for income-eligible households through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP). WHEAP provides assistance with emergency energy needs, furnace repairs, conservation services, and weatherization for low-income households.

For more information regarding WHEAP's resources, visit the WHEAP website.

Assistance with utility bills is also available through WHEAP as well as the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program. For more information about applying for energy, utility or emergency rental assistance, call the Statewide Customer Care Center at 1-800-506-5596, visit the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance website, or visit the Wisconsin Department of Administration Website.

If you cannot reach an agreement with your utility provider, you can contact the PSC by calling (608)-266-2001 or 1-(800)-225-7729, or by submitting a PSC complaint online.

