Here's how Ebony Magazine spent 48 hours in Milwaukee

The May 1 report from author DeAnna Taylor is titled "Here's how we spent 48 hours exploring Milwaukee, Wisconsin."

"We recently pulled up in MKE for a quick, but much-needed getaway. While our time was short, we got a sampling of what the area has to offer," she writes.

Ebony chose the historic Pfister Hotel during their stay, highlighting the ceiling's artwork and rooms fit for 'royalty'.

For breakfast, the author recommends Mi Casa Su Cafe, writing, "Pro Tip: the shrimp and grits are often raved about, but the omelets really stole the show."

Next, they went to Honeybee Sage Wellness & Apothecary, another Black-owned business known for its teas, mocktails and other interesting items.

Ebony also admired Milwaukee's murals, particularly ones made by Mauricio Ramirez. (The one of Giannis with his back turned is of course the most famous).

The author ate at Twisted Plants. For a fun evening, they recommend attending a Milwaukee Bucks game at Fiserv Forum. Or go to the James Beard-winning Lupi & Iris.

For their second day, they checked out Pfister's spa. They did the mud wrap.

Next Ebony visited America's Black Holocaust Museum. This is how they described it:

"This powerful historical institution was created by Mr. James Cameron, a Black man who experienced the traumas associated with living in America during some of our nation’s darkest eras. While the information can be hard to reread or watch, it is certainly much-needed—not just for Black people, but for all to see what our ancestors faced and endured over hundreds of years," according to Ebony's article.

They also visited the Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee Public Market, and finally Blu cocktail lounge in the Pfister.

Ebony concludes, "Our time in Milwaukee was quick, but there is no limit on the fun to be had in this city. Whether you’re in town for a weekend, or are thinking about a week-long getaway, you’ll find endless ways to keep you and your crew entertained."

Read the Ebony article here.

