Here comes the Birds: Wauwatosa welcomes electric scooters March 29

Wauwatosa’s Board of Public Works recently approved a deal with electric scooter company Bird Rides to bring the scooters to the city of Wauwatosa beginning the week of March 29.

The electric scooters will be made available via mobile phone app and riders will pay per minute to ride, at no cost to the city.

“We welcome Bird to the City of Wauwatosa and look forward to having the scooters available for our residents and visitors," said Wauwatosa’s Director of Public Works David Simpson. "The City is committed to improving transportation access, reducing single-occupancy vehicle use, and providing first- and last-mile solutions to support public transit. Offering scooters as a mobility option will support these goals."

The company hopes riders will choose this way of transportation in order to help reduce carbon emissions, as well as traffic congestion on roadways.

Bird is offering free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel.

To sign up, email a copy of your medical ID along with your name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day for "as long as it takes to help our communities to recover from this global health crisis."

Residents with questions or concerns about the scooter can call 1-866-205-2442 or email hello@bird.co for more information.

