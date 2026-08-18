Here are the 2026 projected harvest dates for Wisconsin apples

While we're still in August, fall is on the horizon for Wisconsin, and that means apple season is officially here.
According to the Wisconsin State Climatology Office at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, there are nearly 300 commercial apple orchards in 57 of Wisconsin's 72 counties. Those orchards cover over 4,000 acres and produce 49 million pounds of apples.
The Wisconsin Apple Growers Association has a list on its website of the harvest dates for apples throughout the state. It starts in mid August and goes all the way through the end of October, with dozens of apple varieties available.
Check out the full list of harvest dates below:
- Jerseymac - Aug. 15–25 - Fine, white, tart flesh; best for eating
- Zestar - Aug. 20–30 - Juicy early-season apple with white flesh; best for eating
- RiverBelle - Aug. 15–25 - Red and gold blend with mildly sweet-tart flavor; good for baking and eating
- Paulared - Aug. 15–Sept. 5 - Firm, white, fine-grained flesh; best for eating and cooking
- Rave / First Kiss - Aug. 25–Sept. 10 - Small to medium size with light sweet-tart flavor; good eating apple
- McIntosh - Sept. 10–22 - White flesh, juicy and tender; best for eating, cooking and baking
- Sweet 16 - Sept. 10–22 - Sweet flavor with crunch; best for eating
- Cortland - Sept. 20–30 - White flesh that discolors slowly; best for eating, cooking and salads
- Honeycrisp - Sept. 20–Oct. 5 - Coarse texture, crisp and sweet; best for eating
- Gala - Sept. 20–Oct. 10 - Very sweet and aromatic; best for cooking and salads
- Northwest Greening - Sept. 25–Oct. 5 - Yellow flesh, firm and juicy; best for cooking and salads
- Crimson Crisp - Sept. 25–Oct. 5 - Full red, crisp, sweet-tart, stores well; best for eating
- Spartan - Sept. 25–Oct. 5 - Fine, crisp, white flesh; best for eating and cooking
- Empire - Sept. 25–Oct. 10 - Firm, crisp, mildly tart; best for eating
- Haralson - Sept. 25–Oct. 10 - Tender white flesh with mild flavor; best for eating and cooking
- Honeygold - Sept. 25–Oct. 10 - Yellowish-white flesh, crisp, juicy, keeps well; best for eating and salads
- Red Delicious - Sept. 25–Oct. 10 - Sweet yellowish flesh; best for eating and salads
- Regent - Sept. 25–Oct. 10 - White flesh, crisp; best for eating
- Fireside / Connell Red - Sept. 25–Oct. 10 - Crisp and juicy; best for eating and cooking
- SnowSweet - Oct. 5–20 - Balanced sweet-tart flavor; best for eating and salads
- Snow / Fameuse - Oct. 5–20 - Tender and aromatic; best for eating and cooking
- Fuji - Oct. 7–20 - Mild, sweet, stores well; best for eating and baking
- Jonagold - Oct. 7–20 - Yellowish flesh with sweet-tart flavor; best for eating, salads and cooking
- Jonathan - Oct. 7–20 - Firm, crisp, sweet-tart flavor; best for eating and cooking
- Pazazz - Oct. 7–20 - Deep red color, very crisp and juicy; best for eating
- Smitten - Oct. 10–20 - Yellow creamy flesh, crisp and moderately juicy; good eating apple
- Golden Delicious - Oct. 12–25 - Yellow-white flesh, tender, juicy, sweet; best for eating and cooking
- Idared - Oct. 12–25 - Crisp, flavor improves with storage; best for eating, cooking and salads
- Pazazz - Oct. 12–25 - Honeycrisp descendent, sweet-tart, stores well; best for eating and cooking
EverCrisp - Oct. 12–25 - Sweet, juicy and crisp; good eating apple.Let's talk:Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.
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