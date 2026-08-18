Here are the 2026 projected harvest dates for Wisconsin apples

While we're still in August, fall is on the horizon for Wisconsin, and that means apple season is officially here.

According to the Wisconsin State Climatology Office at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, there are nearly 300 commercial apple orchards in 57 of Wisconsin's 72 counties. Those orchards cover over 4,000 acres and produce 49 million pounds of apples.

The Wisconsin Apple Growers Association has a list on its website of the harvest dates for apples throughout the state. It starts in mid August and goes all the way through the end of October, with dozens of apple varieties available.

Check out the full list of harvest dates below:

