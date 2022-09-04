Herb Kohler passes away at age 83

The leader and Executive Chairman of Kohler Company, Herbert Vollrath Kohler, Jr., passed away on September 3 at the age of 83.

One of Kohler's most notable professional achievements here in Wisconsin was the opening of multiple golf courses.

He opened Blackwolf Run, the first piece of his golf portfolio, in 1988. Then came the now ever-popular Whistling Straits 10 years later in 1998. Both courses have been recognized among the best golf courses in country, according to Golf Digest.

In total, the Kohler courses have hosted six Major golf championships to date.

Kohler's family remembers him as an inspirational man who had a lasting impact on everyone he came across.

“His zest for life, adventure and impact inspires all of us," the Kohler family said. "We traveled together, celebrated together, and worked together. He was all in, all the time, leaving an indelible mark on how we live our lives today and carry on his legacy,” said his family."

The family plans to host a private service. At a date to be determined, Kohler Co. will host a tribute to Herb Kohler for associates, past and present.

There will be a website coming soon to learn more about Herb Kohler’s countless contributions, his dynamic life, business impact and well-deserved accolades. Information regarding ways to honor his memory will be detailed soon.

