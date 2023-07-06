Watch Now
Hello Kitty Cafe truck comes to Milwaukee area this weekend

Hello Kitty Cafe truck
Katherine Nguyen, HKC
Outside of the Hello Kitty Cafe truck.
Hello Kitty Cafe truck
Posted at 3:00 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 16:00:43-04

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — This Saturday, July 8, the Hello Kitty Cafe truck will be making its appearance outside of the Barnes & Noble in Mayfair, Wauwatosa (2500 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226).

The truck is set to arrive at 10 a.m. and stay until 7 p.m., accepting only debit and credit payments, according to a news release.

The Hello Kitty Cafe will be carrying both treats and Hello Kitty merchandise, such as: hoodies, mugs, lunch boxes, totes, t-shirts, and more.

As far as sweet treats, they will be selling sugar cookies, macarons, madeleines, and mini cakes.

Hello Kitty Cafe macarons
Macrons from the Hello Kitty Cafe truck.

If you miss the truck this round, it will next appear in St. Louis on July 15.

For all Sanrio lovers in SE WI, this is a must-attend event.

