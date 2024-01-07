Helicopter installs lights atop Associated Bank River Center downtown

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee skyline will soon look a little different.

Helicopter crews installed new lighting at the Associated Bank's River Center on Sunday.

The company bought the building back in 2016, and has been doing renovations ever since.

Aaron Madden, CBRE’s senior project manager, says the lights will be bolted down, and should be up and running in just a few days.

"This has been kind of a holistic project that's wrapped up here in the last couple weeks,” Madden added. “This has kind of been the icing on the cake for us to get the roof lights on.”

The project was supposed to happen Saturday but got pushed back due to the weather. The light installation is expected to be the last major exterior renovations at the complex.

