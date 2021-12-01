Heated domes, shanties along Milwaukee's riverfront create a perfect winter experience

MILWAUKEE — Don't let the cold weather stop you from enjoying outdoor views this winter. Heated domes and shanties are returning to Milwaukee and they are perfect for you and your friends and family!

Ice Camp: Snow Globes

Twisted Fisherman is hosting riverside heated dinner dome rentals with seating u p to seven. They are available November through March.

The private snow globes are fully furnished, heated, and fully staffed.

There are various options for food and beverages.

Learn more here.

Twisted's Ice Shanties

This outdoor converted container concept is furnished with comfy furniture, tables, and decor. There are multiple fire pits, scenic views of downtown Milwaukee, and plenty of beverage options.

See more here.

Hubbard Park Lodge

Hubbard Park Lodge in Shorewood is hosting its own Winter Camp.

This includes dome rentals and winter beer garden offerings.

You can see menus and make a reservation by clicking here.

