Heat wave causes over 50 road buckling incidents across the state, creating hazards for drivers

More than 50 roads across the state have buckled due to extreme heat this weekend, causing closures and creating hazards for drivers.

The state's Department of Transportation has issued warnings to motorists to remain vigilant while driving.

David Manyo, owner of Manyo Motors in Milwaukee, warns that hitting buckled roads at speed can result in costly vehicle damage.

"If the road is buckled up like this and you hit it going 40, 50, you're going to do some damage," Manyo said.

The auto shop owner explained that the damage can be extensive and expensive for drivers.

TMJ4 David Manyo, Manyo Motors

"Besides the jarring of the suspension, the possibility of blowing out a strut, losing control, bottoming out, damaging the undercarriage," Manyo said.

Manyo has witnessed firsthand how sudden temperature changes can impact vehicles.

"One time we probably had 20 cars show up 8 o'clock in the morning with blown out tires from right up the road because the road heaved," Manyo said.

TMJ4

During extreme heat, pavement expands and pushes against neighboring slabs, causing roads to buckle and crumble. Department of Public Works crews in West Allis, St. Francis, and Milwaukee were out on Monday closing affected streets and repairing damaged pavement.

The DOT advises drivers to reduce speed when they encounter road buckling and to report serious road issues by calling 911.

For drivers who spot buckled roads ahead, Manyo offers simple advice: "Stop. That's the best way at least, so you can see what you're going over."

