Heat, humidity, and haze doesn’t stop Harley fans at sold-out festival

MILWAUKEE — Hot and humid weather didn’t stop thousands from coming down to Veteran’s Park to celebrate Harley-Davidson’s Homecoming Festival Saturday night.

The sold-out festival on Saturday brought in over 40,000 visitors from across the city, the country, and even the world.

The headliner Saturday night was Foo Fighters, with additional performances throughout the day from Joan Jett and Local DJ, DJ Kev. On top of the music, riders spent the day socializing, viewing the many bikes at Veterans Park, and eating food.

Ismael Garcia and Eduardo Ortiz are part of the Harley Owner’s Group Toluca Chapter. 30 of their nearly 250 members drove five days from Mexico City to get to Milwaukee.

“We’re happy. This is amazing that a lot of motorcycles are here in the town,” Garcia smiled.

Coming from Mexico City, which is higher above sea-level than Milwaukee, they thought the weather was hot and humid. Other locals said it was the perfect day for a summer festival.

“There’s good beer and good food. It’s Milwaukee with beautiful Wisconsin weather on this Great Lake,” Mary Szolwinski, a festival-goer, smiled.

For many at the festival, the motorcycles and music is a way to celebrate Milwaukee.

“We love it. We love that Milwaukee’s alive again and blooming. This is bringing the community together,” Zayna, an attendee from Wauwatosa, said. “Milwaukee is doing great and the economy is blooming. It’s beautiful.”

If you didn't have a ticket, homecoming events could be found around the city.

The festival ends Sunday with a grand finale Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary parade through downtown Milwaukee. It starts at 1:00 p.m. and ends at Veterans Park.

