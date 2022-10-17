Hearing aids are now available over the counter for purchase without a prescription

MILWAUKEE — In a big step towards accessible healthcare, millions of Americans can now purchase a hearing aid over the counter without a prescription for the first time ever.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is allowing over-the-counter sales of hearing aids for adults 18 and older with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Big retailers like Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, and Best Buy have begun selling devices ranging from $199 to $999.

Doctors believe this big shift in healthcare will help a majority of people dealing with healing loss.

Local pharmacy, Hayat, is working to get hearing aids on their shelves and website for their patients to purchase.

"There are a lot of young people who have mild to moderate hearing disabilities but they kind of shy away because they have to make that appointment with an audiologist and go through the insurance claims," said Dr. Dimmy Sokhal with Hayat Pharmacies.

According to the FDA, more than 30 million people in the U.S deal with hearing loss but only about 1 in 5 individuals have hearing aids and use them.

Over-the-counter hearing aids start at about $200 per device, saving consumers money. According to the FDA, consumers spend a minimum of $2,000 per hearing device.

