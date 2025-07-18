Milwaukee health inspectors prioritize food safety for success during festival season

Summer in Milwaukee brings vibrant festivals filled with menus to explore and a need to ensure food vendors meet safety standards.

Mike Starks, an environmental health coordinator with the Milwaukee Health Department, specializes in coordinating temporary events such as the many street fests.

TMJ4 followed along as Starks conducted inspections at the Saz's and Lupi and Iris tents at Bastille Days. Conducting business in a temporary location brings its own challenges. Everything needs to be portable and food has to hold up against the elements.

Even in an outdoor setup, Starks highlighted the importance of maintaining proper food temperature, quizzed staff on food handling procedures, and offered explanations through each step of the inspection.

Each year, Milwaukee hosts nearly 100 permitted festivals. The Milwaukee Health Department conducts approximately 450 inspections during the festival season.

"Our number one goal is to see vendors succeed because we view this as a team effort," Starks explained.

MHD staff verify that vendors have the proper license, maintain complete hand washing stations, safe food temperatures, and personal hygiene. The pressure to meet food safety standards is constant. If any issues arise during inspections, Starks emphasized that the focus is on education and improvement.

Casey Sazama Schneck, Operations Director for Saz's Hospitality Group, acknowledged the importance of diligence in a festival setting.

"We run off of generators which will have ups and downs. So every once in a while, you’ll get a surge," he said. "It's about keeping an eye on product and monitoring everything a little more closely."

Chef de Cuisine Angel Otero of Lupi and Iris added, "They're all learning experiences. We strive to be better tomorrow and make corrections right away."

If a violation is detected, MHD works closely with the vendor to address the issue immediately.

"This is people's livelihood. We care about that," said Carly Hegarty, Director of Consumer Environmental Health at the Milwaukee Health Department. "We consider the business's circumstances when determining immediate corrective actions."

For patrons like Amber Flanagan Kinlow, the reassurance of ongoing food inspections enhances her festival experience.

"I'm making the assumption that it is safe, so I'm happy that their inspections are happening," Flanagan Kinlow said.

With many more festivals to enjoy this summer, health department leaders want customers to feel empowered about safe food handling and to report any concerns.

