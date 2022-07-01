MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee remains in the "extreme transmission" category for Covid-19, according to the city's health department.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department announced Friday that this week, the city saw 171.3 new positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

The percentage of positive Covid-19 test results is 12.6%, health officials say.

Based on U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Milwaukee County moved into the medium Covid-19 community level.

Currently, 65% of City of Milwaukee adults 16 years and older are fully vaccinated, and 49.6% of fully vaccinated individuals have a booster dose, the health department said.

The health department also says of children ages 5 to 11, 20.8% have completed their pediatric COVID-19 vaccine series and 25% have received at least one dose.

For further information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip