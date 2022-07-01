Watch Now
Health department: City of Milwaukee remains in 'extreme transmission' Covid-19 category

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 18:09:25-04

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee remains in the "extreme transmission" category for Covid-19, according to the city's health department.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department announced Friday that this week, the city saw 171.3 new positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

The percentage of positive Covid-19 test results is 12.6%, health officials say.

Based on U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Milwaukee County moved into the medium Covid-19 community level.

Currently, 65% of City of Milwaukee adults 16 years and older are fully vaccinated, and 49.6% of fully vaccinated individuals have a booster dose, the health department said.

The health department also says of children ages 5 to 11, 20.8% have completed their pediatric COVID-19 vaccine series and 25% have received at least one dose.

