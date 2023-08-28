Heads up: More than 3,900 UW-Milwaukee students moving into dorms on Tuesday, Aug. 29

MILWAUKEE — University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students are moving into residence halls on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the university.

A statement on Monday states more than 3,900 students are moving into the dorms starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, ahead of the start of the 2023-24 academic school year.

The university says this is the first time in three years all four residence halls will be open to students and their families, due to COVID-19 and renovations.

University Housing is near capacity for the fall, the university said, with some rooms left vacant to support students who may need to isolate due to illness. In Sandburg Hall alone, an estimated 2,700 students will move in over three days. Sandburg West tower is reopening after being closed for a year due to renovations. Renovations include new kitchenettes, upgraded elevators, additional accessible rooms and lounge spaces that are climate-controlled.

Read the full announcement below:



Students begin moving into residence halls Aug. 29 MILWAUKEE - More than 3,900 students are moving into the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s residence halls starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, ahead of the start of the 2023-24 academic school year.



This is the first time in three years all four residence halls will be open to students and their families, due to COVID-19 and renovations.



UWM Communications Director Angelica Duria will be available for media interviews from 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, outside of Sandburg Residence Hall, 3400 N. Maryland Ave.



Photographers and videographers are welcome to take photos and shoot footage in the garage, lobby and other common spaces at Sandburg at that time. Photos and video can be shot in student rooms only by invitation from students occupying those rooms.



Media are encouraged to park on the streets near Sandburg Hall to not interfere with the drop-off process.



Move-in will be staggered throughout the week of Aug. 29 at Sandburg to allow for a smooth transition into the halls. Move-in at the other UWM residence halls [t.e2ma.net] – Cambridge Commons, Riverview and Kenilworth Square Apartments – will also take place during the week, with arrival times similarly spread out to avoid overcrowding in parking garages and elevators.



University Housing [t.e2ma.net] is near capacity for the fall, with some rooms left vacant to support students who may need to isolate due to illness.



In Sandburg Hall alone, an estimated 2,700 students will move in over three days. Sandburg West tower is reopening after being closed for a year due to renovations. Renovations include new kitchenettes, upgraded elevators, additional accessible rooms and lounge spaces that are climate controlled.



By the numbers



Some other interesting statistics and fun facts from University Housing about move-in:

36: Number of states that UWM residents will be traveling from to move into residence halls

45: Number of countries represented by University Housing residents

81: Number of hours dedicated to training student resident assistants

198: On average, the number of students scheduled to arrive per hour at UWM’s four residence halls combined

About 300: Number of moving carts in use per hour to help residents roll their belongings up to their rooms

917: Number of lofts delivered to residence halls

About 45,000: The number of feet of shrink wrap used to help secure residents’ belongings as they move them from street level to their rooms



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip