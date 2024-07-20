Head over to Country Fest at the Oasis in Glendale for a toe-tapping good time

Grab your friends and a cowboy hat because you don't want to miss Country Fest at the Oasis in Glendale, continuing Saturday, July 20.

The festival is located at the Richard E Maslowski Community Park & Amphitheater. The event started Friday, July 19, and will return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Country Fest is free and open to the public!

There will be activities for all ages so bring the whole family! Yard games such as Cornhole and Ladder Golf will be available for attendees.

The festival will feature live country music from Cross Fire starting at 6 p.m.

Cafe Corazon, Mil-Wok-ee, Pepper Pot, and other local food trucks and vendors will be available at Country Fest.

The person in the best country-themed outfit will be awarded a $100 gift card to the Sprecher Oasis.

For more information on Country Fest at the Oasis check out their website!

