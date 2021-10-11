'He will be missed by many': Kenosha County Sheriff's Department announces death of corporal

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department announced the death of a corporal Monday morning.

Corporal Christopher Basina recently passed away, the department shared in a post on Facebook.

Basina served 23 years in the Sheriff's Department.

"The Kenosha Sheriff's Department considers it an honor to have served alongside Corporal Basina for the last 23 years and he will be missed by many," the Facebook post reads.

"Thank you for your service to the KSD and the citizens of Kenosha County!" the post concludes.

Basina's cause of death has not yet been released.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip