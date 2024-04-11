'He was all about making community change'; Life ring stations along river keep man's memory alive

MILWAUKEE — It’s been years since Avery Meeks Sr. went to Caesar's Park along the Milwaukee River.

It’s where his son, Avery Meeks Jr., died in 2020 after drowning in the water.

“Just being at this location again after quite a while, it’s emotional to see the water rushing,” Meeks Sr. said through tears.

He and many other family members returned to that spot as the Milwaukee Fire Department revealed the first of many life-saving flotation device stations along the river.

Avery Meeks Senior is Avery's dad. He said this is a bittersweet day and he hopes this will help save others.

“Our family spent a lot of time searching for him on the river and things like this would’ve been very helpful around that time,” Ashley Pappalardo, Meeks’ sister said.

The ring is to be thrown by bystanders if a person is struggling in the water.

WaterSafe MKE installed the first life-saving flotation device station along the Milwaukee River on Wednesday in honor of Avery Meeks Jr. It's in nearly the same spot where the 24-year-old drowned in 2020.

In 2023, Milwaukee’s Fire & Police Commissioner LaNelle Ramey approached MFD about creating a water safety program.

His motivation was his stepson, Avery.

Avery Meeks Jr. was swinging over the river near Ceasar’s Park when the branch broke and he ended up in the river, unable to get out because of the current.

Avery Meeks Sr. said family members, friends, and first responders were on the scene for hours straight looking for Avery.

Keyvonni Campbell and Kejuan Golden are Avery's brothers. They remember searching the river like it was yesterday. They were some of the many family and friends at the ceremony.

“Four years later and the support is still here,” Meeks Sr. said.

“If someone else can be saved and his name rings along with that, that’s a blessing and an honor.”

Alongside the first life ring is a plaque in memory of Meeks Jr., a 24-year-old father who loved nature and music.

“This is the exact thing he’d hope would come from his legacy because he was all about making community change,” Adrienne Frey, his sister, shared.

TMJ4 News

The Milwaukee Fire Department said from 2020 to 2023, the MFD Dive Rescue and Fire Boat Teams responded over 140 times, with many of these responses tragically resulting in fatalities.

Officials said in a press conference they hope to place eight other life rings along the river by May.

