'He fought till the end': Father remembers 13-year-old son who died from a severe asthma attack

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — There's something so serene about listening to waves hit the shore. It's that sound and experience that brought Anthony Miller and his children to Atwater Park.

Over the years, Miller has created great memories. He's holding onto those memories now more than ever after his 13-year-old son Ky'reelle (Ky) died from a severe asthma attack last week.

"We've been to a whole lot of different lakes, and he liked this spot right here," Miller said. "I can just picture him and Avyion running into the sand and water."

Miller said Ky battled with severe asthma all his life, but took daily medication, and always had a rescue inhaler on him.

He never imagined he'd lose his son.

"He got out the shower saying he needed a breathing treatment, and he couldn't breathe," Miller said. "I wish I had more time than 13 years with Ky."

Ky's brother Avyion said he's going to miss all the fun he had with his big brother.

"He always used to do things with me, and he was the greatest brother," Avyion stated.

In just 13 years, Ky inspired everyone from his classmates, teachers, and community members.

So much so, the West Allis community stepped up to raise money for his funeral through a lemonade stand Friday.

Seeing how many people Ky touched is what brings his dad some peace.

"He didn't have a mean bone in his body," Miller said. "Ky's moving mountains."

If you are interested in donating, you can visit the GoFundMe page.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip